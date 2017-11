Paper Magazine takes pride in being the publication to “break the internet”. We all remember Kim Kardashian butt naked on the cover showing us her entire backside.

@kimkardashian covers our winter #BreakTheInternet issue, photographed by #JeanPaulGoude. 🍑 A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on Nov 12, 2014 at 4:56am PST

Now Nicki is putting her own spin on breaking the internet with a play on her own name, “Minaj a Trois”. Check out the cover below. Which one do you think was more intense. Nicki or Kim?