Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom, DJ Craig G & J Rick

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj tried to break the internet last night when she posted her cover picture on Paper Magazine. The cover theme is “Minaj a Trois” and shows three risque pictures of Nicki on the cover. One of the pictures was her sitting on chair with her legs open, small shorts and nipple pasties. Check out the picture here.

(Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Blake Shelton is the 2017 Sexiest Man Alive for People Magazine. The Country superstar is this week’s cover story and had this today about making the cover, “That y’all must be running out of people.”

The Three U.C.L.A basketball players apologized today for shoplifting at multiple stores in China. U.C.L.A has suspended the three indefinitely. The Coach Steve Alford said the three LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley And Jalen Hill have to “Earn their way back” on the team. Check out the full dirt report below.

 

