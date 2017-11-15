Birthday Horoscope 11/15

By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: birthday horoscope, Horoscope, The Genesis Vibe

“This is your year to think big. Dress well and speak well, too, because you’ll be highly visible at work and at play. It can be a very lucrative year if you stay cheerful as well as focused on your goals. You might acquire some long-desired possession in December that in May you may need to share with family. Remember your cheerfulness in September, because you’ll be brimming over with energy and you can make your best and biggest impression then. The last two months may be calmer and more reflective with dreams for tomorrow. Go out there today and shine!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx

More from Genesis Robles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Subscribe Now!

Listen Live