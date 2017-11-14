Birthday Horoscope 11/14

By Genesis Robles
“Love makes the world go round, and you may be seeing it all around you. Although most of your attention is on family and dearest friends, there’s plenty of room in your heart for someone unexpected and new. This person could appear in February or March. Despite your romantic outlook, you’ll still be totally practical and keep track of the gritty details of daily life. In fact, you may be facing a reward or advancement at work (or some other public realm) in late summer. As your heart expands, your whole life blooms!”

