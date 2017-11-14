A Very Merry Toy Store Movie Trailer! Lifetime Movie Filmed In New Britain!

By Stevey Newnez
Watch a preview for A Very Merry Toy Store starring Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez, Beth Broderick, Brian Dennehy, Billy Gardell, Mario Cantone, Dan Amboyer, and Tara Strong. World Premiere November 26 at 8/7c on Lifetime. Hot Morning Crew Nancy and Stevey did some acting in it!

 

Christmas in New Britain…. @mariolopezextra @melissajoanhart #lifetimemovies

A post shared by Nancy B. (@radiochick1) on

On Set with this Cool Guy! I'm happy You in my Hometown filming a Movie! 🎬🎥 @mariolopezextra #NewBritain #Bristol

A post shared by 🎙Hot 93.7🏆 (@steveynewnez) on

On Set with @melissajoanhart such a sweetheart! #sabrinatheteenagewitch #clarissaexplainsitall 🎬🎥🎄

A post shared by 🎙Hot 93.7🏆 (@steveynewnez) on

Go New Britain!

 

