Win Tickets To LOL Comedy Show @ Funny Bone

LOL Wednesday Comedy Show is going down at Funny Bone Comedy Club Restaurant in Manchester on November 22nd

Introducing one of the most talented comedians to step to the stage. Born and raised in Hartford, Connecticut, Marshall Brandon has been making people laugh since he uttered his first words. While a student at Western Connecticut State University, Marshall entered various comedy competitions on and off campus including Western’s (WestConn’s?) annual Stage Show. In 1999, after earning his B.A. in Criminal Justice, Marshall decided to sharpen his skills, and aggressively pursue a career as a professional comedian and writer. To hone his skills, Marshall has performed anywhere and every where there is a stage. In 2000, through hard work and dedication, he won first place in CPTV’s annual Connecticut Comedy Festival which features the best new comics from New England, earning the illustrious title of “Funniest Person in Connecticut.”, and an Emmy nomination from the Boston / New England Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. In the years since, Marshall continues to write and present new material and has established himself as one of the hardest-hitting comedians in the country and has worked with many of today’s most well known comedians. Some of the head liners that he has opened for include: Katt Williams, Earthquake, Sean Wayans, Mike Epps, John Witherspoon and D.L Hughley. He has also featured on cards for numerous R&B and Hip-Hop acts such as, LL Cool J, Jodeci and Aretha Franklin. Marshall has appeared on BET’s Comic View and portions of his routine are shown frequently during the off-season on Classic Comic View. In his many years of doing stand-up, Marshall has torn down the smallest clubs to the largest arenas. He is constantly working to perfect his craft and maintains a very busy schedule frequenting East Coast theatres and clubs. He has performed at many well known venues such as; The Comedy Connection, The Hu Ke Lau, Comic Strip Live, and Caroline’s . Transcending cultural boundaries, Marshall can be found working anywhere in the world. Most recently he has performed in England, Germany, Holland, Barbados and the Dominican Republic. Demonstrating unusual versatility, Marshall will have any audience holding their stomachs in laughter and leave them begging for more.

His comedy storm is heading towards your sector to tear off some roofs, so if you are ready to laugh like you have never laughed before. “Let’s take it to the stage”

