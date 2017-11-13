Win Tickets To Festival of Laughs: Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Earthquake, George Wallace

Image courtesy The Bushnell

The “Festival of Laughs” is going down at The Bushnell in Hartford next March, and we want you to be in the building!

Festival of Laughs feat. Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Earthquake, George Wallace is LIVE @ The Bushnell on Friday March 30th, 2018.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday November 15, 2017 at 10am at bushnell.org, but all this week you can win tickets with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

