Eminem Performs ‘Walk On Water’ at European Music Awards

By Jon Wiederhorn

Eminem opened the MTV European Music Awards yesterday with a breathtaking performance of “Walk On Water” from Wembley Arena in London.

Related: Eminem Drops New Single ‘Walk On Water’ Featuring Beyoncé

Beyoncé, who appears on the studio version of the track (produced by Rick Rubin) couldn’t make it, so Eminem was joined by the song’s co-writer Skylar Grey. The rapper took the stage wearing a black hoodie and paced around in front of a backdrop of snow-covered mountains.

Accompanied by piano (played by Grey) and soaring strings, Eminem spewed lines about the challenges of returning to the scene and striving to meet the expectations of his fans.

“It’s the curse of the standard/ That the first of the Mathers discs set/ Always in search of the verse that I haven’t spit yet/ Will this step just be another misstep,” he rapped.

“Walk On Water” is the first single from Eminem’s upcoming album, which is reportedly called Revival.

Other performers at the European Music Award included, were Camila Cabello, U2, Liam Payne, Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, Kesha, Travis Scott, The Killers and French Montana, who took the stage twice — once with David Guetta, Charli XCX and again with Swae Lee.

On November 18, Eminem will perform on Saturday Night Live. The show will be hosted by Chance the Rapper.

Watch a portion of Eminem’s “Walk on Water” performance, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.