Birthday Horoscope 11/13

By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: birthday horoscope, Horoscope, The Genesis Vibe

“Enjoy a smooth year thanks to your practical bent with money. In early winter you’ll be able to show efficiency and resourcefulness at work. In early spring you’ll find several modest ways to provide help and advice to several people. You may discover that you like helping people find solutions to their problems. In early summer you may receive a sizable material thank you. Your natural modesty makes it all work. You listen well and let people tell you what you need to know. Have a harmonious and very profitable year rich in more than money!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx

More from Genesis Robles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Subscribe Now!

Listen Live