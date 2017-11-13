Birthday Horoscope 11/13

“Enjoy a smooth year thanks to your practical bent with money. In early winter you’ll be able to show efficiency and resourcefulness at work. In early spring you’ll find several modest ways to provide help and advice to several people. You may discover that you like helping people find solutions to their problems. In early summer you may receive a sizable material thank you. Your natural modesty makes it all work. You listen well and let people tell you what you need to know. Have a harmonious and very profitable year rich in more than money!”

