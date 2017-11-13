Artist of The Day: Raury

By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: artist of the day, Raury, The Genesis Vibe
(Photo by Rich Fury)

I’ve been listening to Raury for a while now and I’ve been patiently waiting for him to drop some new music… If you don’t know who Raury is, he is a singer from Atlanta. You could never tell where he is from by listening to his music because he manifests so many different sounds, whether it’soul, electric, hip hop, or folk. Here’s some of my favorite songs by him.

No longer human, humans are cruel

A post shared by raury (@raury) on

More from Genesis Robles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Subscribe Now!

Listen Live