Artist of The Day: Raury

I never felt so alone, so terrified, yet so alive… Found myself in tears when I realized the people understood, and I'm not just screaming in the dark anymore … if ur in this industry remember that there is a god, and god protects the good… so do the work when aligned to. following my heart from this day forth knowing that I am living truth… If it ever means my end so be it. (GQ story in Bio) The future is now

A post shared by raury (@raury) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT