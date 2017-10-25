Kid Fresh Checks Out Manufacturing Mania 2017

KidFresh paid a visit to Manufacturing Mania, put on by Connecticut Dream It. Do It. Manufacturing Mania gives kids the chance to see first hand the cool technologies and in demand skills in the world of manufacturing. That means if you like this sort of thing, you can make a lot of money!

Video by FRONTLINE PRODUCTIONS

Here’s more info on Manufacturing Mania and CT Dream It. Do It. courtesy of CTDIDI.com:

Connecticut. Dream It. Do It. brings together a coalition of business and trade associations, educational institutions, economic development and workforce organizations, and manufacturers from throughout the state to focus on enhancing Connecticut’s manufacturing workforce and the industry.

Founded on existing partnerships and a strong commitment to the growth of manufacturing statewide, Connecticut. Dream It. Do It. addresses a high priority among manufacturers—creating the next generation of skilled workers.

Manufacturing. Make it your future. Visit www.ctdidi.com to see the complete and growing list of Connecticut. Dream It. Do It. sponsors and partners.