My Artist of The Day: Sevdaliza

Sevdaliza is a one of a kind Iranian-Dutch singer, producer, and songwriter. Get this, even though most of her music is in English, English is not even her first language. Her style stands out from most, and her music has an electric, and sort of dark sound. I was first drawn to her from this music video, ‘That Other Girl.’ As a visual artist, I was so impressed by the art in the video. It’s all computer art, but I hadn’t seen anything done in this style before.

After watching the video so many times, I started to really like the song, so I started listening to her music, and now I’m hooked! You should also check out her latest album, ‘Ison.’ I shared this video, and her music with a lot of my friends, so I thought I’d share with you too.